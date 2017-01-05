Environmentalists, students stage sit-in to save college land in Indore

The dharna has been started to save the land. (representative image; Express photo) The dharna has been started to save the land. (representative image; Express photo)

More than 350 people, including two Padma award-winning environmentalists, participated in an indefinite dharna launched here today to save a piece of land inside the Agriculture College campus that has been earmarked for construction of a new building of the district court. Besides the environmentalists, students, agriculture scientists and farmers also took part in the sit-in where around 350 protesters were present.

“This step would adversely hit the important agriculture research work going on since several years in the college campus,” said environmentalist Govindan Kutty Menon, a Padma Shri awardee, at the protest site. Menon said the Madhya Pradesh Government should withdraw the proposal of constructing the court building on the land which belongs to Agriculture College.

Instead, an organic agriculture research centre in the memory of former Chief Minister Sundarlal Patwa should be opened in the campus, he demanded. Another Padma Shri award winning environmentalist and photographer Bhalu Mondhe said, “A lot of open land is available across the city. The Government should construct the new court building at one of these places.”

At present, the district court building is situated at MG Road. Due to lack of facilities and inadequate space, the Government has proposed to construct a new court building on 20 acres land inside the college, which is spread over 150 acres. The dharna has been started to save the land.

