‘Entry-exit’ policy for 2018 SSC, HSC exams: Board clears stance

After coming under severe criticism for their strict “entry-exit” rules which specified that from this academic year neither will a student be able to enter nor leave an examination hall once exam has commenced, the authorities of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a note on Monday, clarifying that in “extreme circumstances”, a student will be allowed late into the exam hall.

In its press note, the board has admitted that until last year, a student would be allowed into the exam hall even if he got late until 11.30 am, about 30minutes after the paper had begun. However, keeping the incidents of copying in mind and the recommendations of expert committee, it had been decided to stop this facility.

The board clarified that students are anyway asked to report to exam centres by 10.30 am, by 10.40am, the answersheets are distributed for students to fill in their barcode and related details and by 10.50am, the question papers are given to the students for reading. The press release states that while students are expected to reach exam centres by 10.30 am, they would still be allowed until 11 am but not further than that.

The state education department had drawn a lot of flak for its earlier notification which specified that the entry-exit policy was being made stricter, but with no mention of what provisions were in place if a student met with an untoward incident or during an emergency.

However, in its latest note, the board has specified that in case of an “extreme emergency”, if a student reports late to an exam centre, then a decision would be taken on the spot. It also says that in case of an emergency, if a student has to leave the exam centre, they can do so after submitting both answer paper as well as question paper. The latter can be collected after the examination is over.

