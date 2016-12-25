Entrance test likely for B Com admission in Delhi University

DU is also assessing its potential like how to strengthen infrastructure for online admissions and preparations of entrance tests, said Dr. Manoj Khanna, convenor of Admission Committee of DU. (Source :File) DU is also assessing its potential like how to strengthen infrastructure for online admissions and preparations of entrance tests, said Dr. Manoj Khanna, convenor of Admission Committee of DU. (Source :File)

Delhi University(DU) is likely to conduct B Com admissions through entrance test in the new academic session. Presently, DU holds entrance test for its Post Graduation (PG) and professional courses but admissions to undergraduate courses are made on the basis of Class XII marks. “Hopefully it (entrance) will start for commerce admissions. But we are also exploring possibilities in other subjects,” said Dr Manoj Khanna, convenor of Admission Committee of DU.

He said the university is exploring the possibility by consulting with all the stakeholders. It is likely to be as a pilot project. “We are exploring all the possibilities. We are taking all the stakeholders including college principals in confidence and consulting them. If we are successful in organising this competition for Commerce stream, one-third of the student population will be catered, too” Dr Khanna said.

The university is also exploring the possibility of tie-up with CBSE which conducts all-India level exams in this regard. “We are exploring the possibilities of a tie up with CBSE that conducts all India-level exams, in this regard. But we are not in hurry lest any wrong step could lead to problems for the students,” he said.

DU is also assessing its potential like how to strengthen infrastructure for oniline admissions and preparations of entrance tests, with emphasis on evolving a “student friendly” admission system, he added.