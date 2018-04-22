Entrance test for DU’s PG courses to go online this year

The plan was put on hold last year following protests from student organisations, who argued that the online test will pose a disadvantage to students coming from poor and backward regions. (Representational Image) The plan was put on hold last year following protests from student organisations, who argued that the online test will pose a disadvantage to students coming from poor and backward regions. (Representational Image)

This year, the entrance test for admission to Delhi University’s postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will be held online. The university has been trying to take the test online for a few years now. “It is an Executive Council (EC) resolution… so the entrance test will be online this year. The conducting and implementing part, however, is with the examination department,” a senior official at the university said. The EC is the highest statutory body of the university, which gives approval to new policies and changes to existing policies.

The plan was put on hold last year following protests from student organisations, who argued that the online test will pose a disadvantage to students coming from poor and backward regions.

Earlier in February, the university had invited online bids for conducting the examination in 18 cities. As per the notice issued, the entrance test would be objective-type questions and conducted in English/Hindi in three shifts. A private organisation would be responsible for holding the test and declaring the results.

DU offers over 50 PG courses. The entrance test is held to fill 50% postgraduate seats, while the remaining are reserved for direct admission for Delhi University students.

Last week, the MSc faculty decided the minimum eligibility for PG admission — for direct admission, a candidate has to score 60% at the undergraduate level, while it is 55% for admission through entrance test.

At the undergraduate level, online tests are held for Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis; Bachelor in Elementary Education; Bachelor in Music; courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC); and the five-year integrated programme of Delhi School of Journalism. According to sources, there is no change in the admission policy for UG courses in 63 colleges. The registration is likely to begin by the end of April.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App