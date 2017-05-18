Entire first batch placed despite demonetisation challenge: IIM Amritsar

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, which was established in 2015, has successfully placed its first batch of 44 students in different companies despite the challenge posed by demonetisation. In a report submitted to the Punjab government last month, IIM Amritsar highlighted the fact that it managed to place all its 44 students despite the dent made to economy in 2016-17 by demonetisation.

IIM Amritsar is among the seven IIMs established by government in different parts of country in 2015. A report sent to the Secretary, Higher Education of the Punjab government, said: “The first year of the institute’s final placements saw industry reposing confidence and trust in the quality of our students, which is reflected by the sheer number of students hired by various organisations and the offers made on campus. This, despite the stressed market conditions resulting as an alter effect of demonetisation reflects that industry is recognising the strength of the IIM Amritsar’s academic process.”

It further read, “In view of tough job market situation which arose as after effect of dampened economic sentiment and because of demonetisation by the Government of India, due to which corporate companies either reduced number of jobs or postponed their recruitment plans, IIM Amritsar took steps and initiatives to place all the students for the final job placements.”

To place its 44 students, IIM claimed to have approached more than 18,000 companies in a six-month long placement process. The report added, “The database of CEOs in India was subscribed from M/s Database Global and around 18,000 mails were sent and companies approched by various modes of communication. Around 6000 more corporates were approched in the month of March 2017. Out of these mails and approaches made 56 companies completed final placements of the students.”

More than 30 industry interaction sessions were organised in academic session of 2016-17 for interface with prospective recruiters. ARKA, a company based out of Chennai was largest recruiter, hiring a total of seven students from the campus. Ayur power and ICICI Lombard, were second largest recruiters hiring a total 3 students each.

In terms of highest domestic offer on campus, ICICI Lombard emerged as highest salary package of Rs 17 lakh per month. The lowest package for a student was Rs 7 lakh per month. All the students have been placed in India. No Punjab-based industry hired any student in first year. But officials said that some Punjab-based industrial units have expressed their willingness to recruit students next year. Sixteen students, the highest number, were placed in banking, finance services and insurance sectors. Information Technology was the second biggest sector with placement of eight students in related companies.

