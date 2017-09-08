Ensure no law and order problems during NEET agitations: Supreme Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) shout slogans during a protest against the Centre following the death of Anitha. PTI photo Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) shout slogans during a protest against the Centre following the death of Anitha. PTI photo

The Supreme Court today took note of the ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu against its order on the NEET matter and asked the state Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to ensure that there are no law and order problems in the state.

On September 1, 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha committed suicide, a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.

A PIL was filed seeking steps by the Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha’s death do not disrupt normal life.

Furious over her death, students across Tamil Nadu have been protesting against NEET with many being detained. From political parties to Tamil film director Vetrimaaran, there is demand to scrap the common medical exam which was introduced last year.

Tamil Nadu lawyers yesterday boycotted district courts in Coimbatore and formed human chains near them demanding that the state be exempted from the NEET. They also called for a shift in education from the concurrent list of the constitution to the state list.

