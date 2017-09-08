Ensure no law and order problems during NEET agitations: Supreme Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

The Supreme Court today took note of the ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu against its order on the NEET matter and asked the state Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to ensure that there are no law and order problems in the state.
On September 1, 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha committed suicide, a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.
A PIL was filed seeking steps by the Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha’s death do not disrupt normal life.
Furious over her death, students across Tamil Nadu have been protesting against NEET with many being detained. From political parties to Tamil film director Vetrimaaran, there is demand to scrap the common medical exam which was introduced last year.
Tamil Nadu lawyers yesterday boycotted district courts in Coimbatore and formed human chains near them demanding that the state be exempted from the NEET. They also called for a shift in education from the concurrent list of the constitution to the state list.
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:54 pmThe Supreme Court needs to be more proactively assertive on this matter. Entire state is creating a very hostile feeling of insecurity with daily abs uses on Tamil tv channels, news media, politicians, fringe groups like SFI on our PM, Tamil Brahmins Hindi and Sanskrit. The whole issue has a bizarre filmy with totally untrue and false misleading brainwashing of the gullible public. Unfortunately even main stream newspapers like Hindu and national TV are propagating this type of hyper Dravidian propaganda. You need to reign the other players and vested interests like the opposition politicians tv channels NGOs etc.Reply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:43 pmThe TN Governor is also party in weakening TN people's resolve on NEETReply
- Sep 8, 2017 at 4:40 pmMr Stalin now what are you going to do its better at least now you stop fooling the public.It was Congress which first started neet and now you are trying to fool the public at that time you were with them in the governmentReply