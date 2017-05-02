Ensure schools stop commercial activity in campus: Delhi High Court to CBSE

Several parents and stakeholders have complained that many CBSE schools are selling books and uniforms within the school building or through selected vendors. Several parents and stakeholders have complained that many CBSE schools are selling books and uniforms within the school building or through selected vendors.

Delhi High Court today directed CBSE to ensure that the schools affiliated to it must not indulge in commercial activities. A plea was filed in the court pointing out that school buildings were being used as a commercial spot to sell books and uniforms.

Last month, the Central Board of Secondary Education had also urged the affiliated schools to not encourage any commercial establishments and sale of books, uniforms and stationery in the school premises.

Read | CBSE scraps 34 vocational, 7 electives: Schools never took it seriously, admit principals

Several parents and stakeholders have complained that many CBSE schools are selling books and uniforms within the school building or through selected vendors. However, the Board has also told the schools to follow only books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Read | Parents have to buy branded items from schools or vendors; ‘loot’ going on for years, say activists

“The Board receives reports and complaints regarding the pressure exercised by schools on children and their parents to buy textbooks other than (that of) NCERT,” it said. The plea was submitted by social worker Sunil Pokhriyal urged the court to enforce the directions in this circular.

“A pair of shoes, which is available at around Rs 500 in the market, costs Rs 1,200-1,500 when sold through the school’s store,” alleged the plea.

For more stories on CBSE schools, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd