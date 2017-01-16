English won’t undermine quality of regional education: CBCI on education panel recommendations

The CBCI noted that since we are living in times when Europe and East Asia are accepting the global relevance of English as a language, it would be “sad”, if we denied the same opportunity to the children of the country. (Express Archive Photo by Oinam Anand/Representational) The CBCI noted that since we are living in times when Europe and East Asia are accepting the global relevance of English as a language, it would be “sad”, if we denied the same opportunity to the children of the country. (Express Archive Photo by Oinam Anand/Representational)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India welcomed the suggestion put forth by a group of education secretaries on compulsory English education in all secondary schools saying it was “a step in the right direction.” In a statement released on Sunday, the CBCI said, “This is a step in the right direction as it will promote inclusiveness and extend international quality and competence to the students who otherwise would lose out in the highly competitive higher education and the job market.” The Catholic Church in India is the second-biggest provider of educational facilities in the country.

The Indian Express had reported that on Friday, the Group on Education & Social Development pushed for promotion of English and Science, saying English should be made “a compulsory subject in all schools from class 6th onwards” and “at least one English medium school (be set up) in every block along with Science education facility in a radius of 5 kms”. In their recommendation to PM Modi, a 12-member Group of Secretaries on education said that English should be taught it all secondary schools starting April this year and there should be “at least” one government-run English-medium school in each of the 6,612 blocks in the country.

The CBCI noted that “since we are living in times when Europe and East Asia are accepting the global relevance of English as a language, it would be ‘sad’, if we denied the same opportunity to the children of the country”. They also reaffirmed that the move would not “undermine the quality of regional language in primary education.”

Along with agreeing on the suggestion that the country’s participation in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) would improve learning outcomes, the CBCI Education Office also approved of the advice made by the Secretaries’ Group on reintroduction of the detention policy. “We also welcome the suggestions of the Secretaries’ Group to reintroduce detention policy after class 5 in the secondary school. Needless to say, any detention should take place only after weaker student have been provided all the necessary help,” the statement said.

The CBCI, however, raised objections to the “standardisation of post-school national examinations” saying that it might overlook the “rights of minorities, the autonomy of institutions and needs of students from diverse backgrounds.”

