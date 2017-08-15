Engineering graduates should not limit themselves to obvious, glamourous jobs: CM Parrikar at IIT Mumbai

CM Manohar Parrikar insisted that the world is changing at a very fast pace and requested IIT Mumbai graduates to try their hand at politics. CM Manohar Parrikar insisted that the world is changing at a very fast pace and requested IIT Mumbai graduates to try their hand at politics.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asked graduates to not crave for obvious and glamorous jobs. He insisted that the world is changing at a very fast pace and requested graduates to try their hand at politics.

“Do not limit yourself to a career path that is obvious and glamorous. The challenges of the world are becoming more and more complex by the day, and the IITs have a moral responsibility to provide enterprise and intellectual firepower to solve them,” Parrikar said, adding that the changing world requires professionals to change at an unprecedented pace.

“I am often referred to as India’s first IIT educated Chief Minister. While it is a matter of personal pride, it is a cause for concern at an institutional level. How come IITs have not become the training ground for one of the most important jobs in our nation? This needs to change. And, if you think politics is too dirty for you to enter, I would say that this is precisely why you must enter politics,” he said.

“People should never cede the central role in a democratic process to politicians, and expect miracles out of them. People should be constantly and meaningfully engaged in the governance process, and this engagement should be a very matured and a pragmatic one that demands accountability and transparency on one hand, while on the other hand provides opportunity, space and support to succeed,” the chief minister said. He added that people should not shy away from the governance process.

The chief minister also stressed on the importance of primary education and said that gaps in primary levels are hard to fix in the later stages of life. He said that “this weakens the very foundation of our nation.”

He further cited other challenges like health care, social inclusion, women empowerment, skill development, environment and unemployment.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd