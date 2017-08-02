Engineering, pharmacy admissions: CET to have questions from Class XI syllabus from 2018

THE STATE Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to engineering and pharmacy colleges will include questions from the Class XI syllabus for the first time from next year. A circular issued to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) last week stated that the CET in 2018 will include the syllabus for Class XI. While the weightage assigned to the Class XI syllabus is yet to be decided, the state higher and technical education department has declined the DTE’s proposal to not include the Class XI syllabus till 2019 as students appearing next year have already been promoted to

Class XII.

The circular brings some relief to candidates who have been left wondering about the syllabus for next year. In March, the government issued a resolution about changing the exam pattern to bring it at par with the nationally held Joint Entrance Examination. However, the resolution did not mention the revised the syllabus.

In good news to aspirants, the department has decided to retain the no-negative marking pattern of syllabus. The Biology portion of the CET will, however, follow the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, said a government official, on the condition of anonymity.

On June 2, the DTE had sent its proposals to make changes in the CET syllabus to bring it at par with the nationally held Joint Entrance Examination. In its suggestions, the DTE had said that at least for 2018, the Class XI syllabus should not be included for CET. It had also suggested that negative marking be introduced to match the criteria of JEE. “We are slightly concerned that the candidates don’t have enough time to prepare for CET 2018,” said a CET official.

The ambiguity over the syllabus has left candidates confused about how to prepare. Subhash Joshi, trustee of Science Parivar classes, said, “There needs to be more clarity about the pattern soon as students need time to prepare for the CET.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App