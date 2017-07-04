NMAT by GMAC 2017: Registration begins, apply at nmat.org.in

Last year, registrations closed at 82,928 in 2016 compared to 70,950 in 2015 Last year, registrations closed at 82,928 in 2016 compared to 70,950 in 2015

Graduate Management Admission Council today announced the commencement of registrations for NMAT by GMAC. Running in its third year the registrations are now formally open from July 4, 2017 to October 14, 2017. MBA aspirants can register through – nmat.org.in to undertake the test. This year, GMAC has introduced two new features – ‘multiple login methods’ and ‘additional payment options’ to ease out the application process.

Through multiple login, candidates can now register through Google, Facebook etc. The candidates will be able to use the auto-generated One Time Password (OTP) and even last year’s credentials to log in and register for the exam.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, “Over the years we have been seeing an increase in demand for the NMAT by GMAC exam amongst candidates which has resulted in a 17 per cent growth in registration numbers. This year the NMAT by GMAC exam is going to go global by launching across four international locations.”

These four new centres are Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to boost diversity in classrooms. Moreover, to increase access, 20 new test centers have been launched in India. The aspirants can proceed with their payments through International credit card, UPI among other methods

Exam pattern: The students will have to appear for three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. All the sections are individually timed with a total time of 120 minutes. Candidates can write the exam from 55 conveniently located test centres in 35 cities in India.

Aspirants can appear three times for NMAT by GMAC in a year’s testing period and can reschedule their exam by visiting the official website of the exam over 75 days testing period. The exam allows a candidate to choose the order in which he/she would like to respond to each of the sections on the test and self-schedule the test date, time and location based on the availability of seats at each test centre. Aspirants can also register for the exam through their mobile.

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is accepted by the following institutes:

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Bhubaneswar, Xavier School of Rural Management – Bhubaneswar, Xavier School of Sustainability – Bhubaneswar, Xavier Faculty of management (Urban Management & Governance) – Bhubaneswar, MISB Bocconi, ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations, Shiv Nadar University, Alliance University, VIT University, Amity University, Thapar School of Management, Woxsen School of Business Management, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, SRM University, BML Munjal University and Mody University.

