Elementary school teachers likely to have time until 2019 for training, says government

Elementary school teachers may be allowed time until 2019 to gain the minimum qualifications mandated under the 2010 law. A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday as requested by the state government for “training untrained teachers so as to enable them to initiate and complete the said the training process”.

The 2010 law required the teachers to gain the necessary qualifications by March 31, 2015. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced ‘The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ as the state government was not able to continue the training process for in-service untrained teachers.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill requested an extension period for the teacher training. Under the new bill, “every teacher appointed or in position as on March 31, 2015, who does not possess minimum qualifications… shall acquire such minimum qualifications within a period of four years on and from the date of commencement of the proposed legislation”.

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme would provide the funds for any expenditure related to training of the teachers and the concerned states and the Centre would share the amount. The government estimated a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 453.62 crore. This, according to the financial memorandum of the bill, will be carried forward to the following years until the training process is completed by March 31, 2019.

