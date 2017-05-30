Eight Chandigarh govt schools secured below 50 pass percentage

There is a total of 40 government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh. There is a total of 40 government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh.

GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS have come a cropper. As many as eight government senior secondary schools in the city secured a pass percentage of below 50 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exam results that were declared on Sunday. There is a total of 40 government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh.

Government Model Senior Secondary School Karsan has a pass percentage of 40.18 per cent with over 75 students getting compartment and 53 have failed. Government Model Senior Secondary School at Sector 38 West has the lowest pass percentage of 30.4. A total of 362 students appeared out of which 110 passed, 149 failed and 103 got compartment. Similarly, the Government Model Senior Secondary School at Sector 45A secured a pass percentage of 35.53. A total of 318 students appeared out of which 113 passed, 80 failed and 125 got compartment.

Government Model Senior Secondary School in Maloya came third with the lowest pass percentage of 37.55 per cent. Out of a total of 221 students, 86 failed while 52 got compartment. Students of Government Senior Secondary School Dhanas got a pass percentage of 47.61 with a total of 31 students failing and 101 getting compartment. And, the Government Senior Secondary School of Kaimbala saw a total of 39 students appearing out of which two failed while 19 got compartment.

A senior education department official said show cause notices would be issued to schools that have performed poorly to give the reason for the dismal performance. As many as 10,742 students appeared in the AISSCE-(2016-17) from 40 government schools of Chandigarh. The overall pass percentage this session is 74.72 which is 6.41 per cent higher than 2015-16. Only six schools have produced results above 90 per cent. These are GMSSS-MHC, GMSSS-16, GMSSS-35, GMSSS-37B, GMSSS-32 and GMSSS-19/C. A total of 341 students secured over 90 per cent in the exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App