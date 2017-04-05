Delhi nursery/ KG/ Class 1 admissions 2017 results released, check now

Queue for nursery admissions at a school. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Queue for nursery admissions at a school. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Based on draw, the Delhi Government has released the results for admission into the government schools in the city. The parents can check their ward’s name on the official website of Delhi Education Department — edudel.nic.in. Under the Directorate of Education, 150 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas have been added to the list of schools admitting students to nursery, kindergarten and class one.

The registration was begun on March 4 and ended on March 18.

This year, nursery admission criterias were under scanner as petitions were filed against scrapping the Delhi government’s order on private schools to accept only children who live close to the school. This ‘neighbourhood criteria’ was imposed on 298 private schools built on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land.

The Delhi High Court said the criterion are “arbitrary and discriminatory” and it benefited only those parents who live close to good private schools.

Steps to check nursery admission 2017 results

Visit the official website – edudel.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Govt school admission’ flashing on the top

A new page will open

Click on ‘Complete Result of Draw of Lots for Nursery / KG / I ‘

A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates name

Take a print out if needed

