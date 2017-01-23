Education directorate set to inspect 239 schools on January 30

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has planned to inspect 239 schools, where academic results are poor, on January 30. Of these, 180 are evening shift schools.

According to education director Saumya Gupta, more than 2,159 inspections have taken place in 1,150 government schools since April.

“Schools that are not performing well academically are our main focus. We are more concerned as most of these are second shift schools.

Watch What Else Is making News

Hence we are planning the massive inspection exercise. As per the plan, on January 30, an officer will conduct an inspection of a school.

The same officer will conduct a repeat inspection of the same school on February 8. The intention is to guide and mentor schools regarding studies of students between classes IX and XII. The schools have been given ample time to gear up in these crucial weeks before exams begin in March,” she said.

The inspections come after a series of similar inspections were conducted to look into infrastructure at schools last year. This one is primarily aimed at providing “guidance” to ensure students of these schools perform well in exams as their results have not been up to the mark so far, said an official.

“The inspectors will talk to students and teachers to discuss preparation plans for final exams and extend all possible help. The idea is to find out what are the roadblocks towards better academic performance and how the directorate can help the schools,” said a DoE official.

If need be, dedicated mentoring will be extended to the schools till March, the official added.