Education department celebrates Teachers’ Day

The Education Department celebrated Teachers Day at Tagore Theatre Tuesday, in where UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore presided as the chief guest. Mayor Asha Jaswal, Adviser Parimal Rai, Finance Secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Education Secretary BL Sharma and others were present at the event. As many as 15 teachers were conferred with state awards and 6 were awarded with commendation certificates on the occasion. Among the state awardees are five lecturers, five TGTs, two JBT, one NTT, DPE and a counselor.

Badnore on the occasion said that with constant desire to improve the education system in the city and to empower the youth, the department has been laying its focus on providing qualitative education. “The infrastructure of various schools has been improved and new schools with better facilities have been constructed. Apart from this, model of ‘Extended School’ has been implemented in government schools at Sector 43 and Sector 49 and cluster-based kitchens have also been introduced,”said Badnore.

