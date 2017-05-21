Education department asks schools to organise trips for students

STUDENTS FROM Classes V to X will now be taken for an educational trip or a field trip every year. In a government resolution (GR) released on Saturday, the state education department has asked all schools, including government and private institutions, to conduct at least one educational trip a year.

The GR states that the trips will not only teach the students about the history and geography of the state but also help them observe the culture of a place and take lessons from it. The trips would also help boost rural tourism in the state.

The decision comes after the tourism department requested the education department to boost the tourism sector by arranging education trips.

The government, however, has clarified that the trips should not be made mandatory. “No student will be forced or pressured to attend the trip,” read the GR.

According to state education secretary Nand Kumar, the trips are a joint initiative of the education and tourism departments.

“On one hand, students can learn about the history and culture of the tourist spots across the state and on the other, the schools will also contribute to the state’s tourism industry,” he said.

