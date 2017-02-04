Education department approves 10 headmasters for schools across city

The education department on Friday approved 10 names of Mistresses and Masters as Headmaster and Headmistresses (School Cadre) for schools which have officiating heads, However, there posting orders are yet to be given. In a departmental promotion meeting headed by Director of School Education Rubinderjit Singh Brar, the names of the teachers were approved.

In the general category list are Sangeeta Yadav, yoga Mistress from Government Model High School, Vikas Nagar; Inderjit Singh from non-medical Masters from Government High School sector 24; Tejwinder Kaur from non-medical Mistress from Government High School 36; Harjinder Kaur, home science Mistress from Government High School 30; Sarbinder Kaur, medicine Mistress from Government High School Colony no IV; Shashi Kumar, non-medical Master (Headmaster under SSA), Government High School Indira Colony; Manoj Kumar Sharma, non-medical Master, Government High School, Mauli Colony; and Supinder Singh, non-medical Master, (Headmaster under SSA), Government High School, Maloya Colony.

As per the sources from the Education Department most of these promoted Headmasters will be posted in the schools which are currently working under an officiating charge given to teachers. It comes as a relief as there was no proper functioning of these schools without heads. Schools operating without school heads are GSSS-Raipur Khurd, GSSS-Khuda Alisher, GMHS-Sector-45 GMHS-Pocket No. 8, GHS-52, GHS-53, GMMS-45, GMS-26BD, GMS-Pocket No. 10, Manimajra, GMS-Pocket No. 6, Manimajra, and GPS-12.