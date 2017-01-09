Education can help build moral character, address issues like corruption: Assam governor

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 8 appealed to the teaching fraternity of the state to impart education for character building. “Education that helps the students to build moral character can go a long way in addressing burning issues like corruption,” he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the completion of 80 years of Khetrihardia Higher Secondary School at Hajo near here.

“If the education system of our nation helps our students imbibe and nurture moral values they can build a deterrent against corruption and if that can be done our country can script many success stories and can surpass many developed nations of the world,” Purohit said.

He also called upon the students to be disciplined, dedicated and determined to achieve their targets in life and do ‘hard labour’ to make a difference to the society.

The Governor said the unrelented support to the demonetisation move of the Centre by all conscientious citizens has helped to ensure “crackdown on corruption”.

He also lauded Assam government’s response to high-value note ban and praised Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal’s efforts during the post-demonetization period and making cashless transactions a “reality” in all places, especially in tea garden areas.

The meeting, which was presided over by veteran journalist Kanaksen Deka, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Vinod Seshan, Principal of the school Nazimuddin Ali Saikia along with a host of other dignitaries.

For more education news, click here