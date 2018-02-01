Education Budget 2018 highlights: Arun Jaitley announces teachers’ training, Eklavya Model Schools in tribal majority areas

Education Budget 2018: Check out key takeaways Education Budget 2018: Check out key takeaways

Education Budget 2018 highlights: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the opening lines of his speech, when he presented the Union Budget 2018, said the government has managed to get children to school but the quality of education remains a concern. He said education has to be treated holistically without segmentation from nursery to class 12.

The Minister announced an overall allocation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore for 2018-19 from Rs 1.22 lakh crore in current fiscal on health, education and social security. He proposes to launch the Revitalising of Infrastructure and Systems of Education (RISE) by the next year.

The Modi government’s continued stress on digital education was evident when the Finance Minister said, “technology is the biggest drive with digital medium to increase digital intensity in education” and that (there will be) move from blackboard to digital board.”

Another key focus of the budget in terms of education was on teachers’ training. Jaitley announced a new programme Diksha under which 13 lakh untrained teachers will be getting formal training. “We will initiate an integrated B-Ed programme for teachers,” said the minister.

On tribal education, the government has announced that by 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent ST population, will have Ekalvya schools at par with Navodaya Vidyalayas.

In the higher education, the Finance Minister announced the launch of Prime Minister’s Research Fellow Scheme that will identify 1000 B Tech students to do Ph D at IITs and other prestigious institutes.

New institutions

The government announced to will set up 24 new medical colleges and hospitals by upgrading district-level ones. At least one medical college for three parliamentary constituencies.

Two new schools of planning and architecture will also be set up including 18 more in IITs and NIITs.

