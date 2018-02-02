Education Budget 2018 reactions

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, after presenting the Budget in Parliament (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, after presenting the Budget in Parliament (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Budget 2018: The Union Budget announced by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 has received a mixed response from the experts and the education sector. While most appreciated allocation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore for health, education and social security, many felt that government should have considered education loan and given tax relief to parents of school-going children. Here are the reactions of experts from the education sector:

More focus on university education system required

There seems to be lot more focus on healthcare institutions and primary education in the current budget. The announcement of 1000 Prime Minister Research fellows is a good initiated to further research in India. However, more impetus could be required in university education system. That is not directly addressed in the budget except the railway university.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma Director IIM Rohtak

No tax relief for parents for school fees

This budget continues with the recent trend of tinkering at the edges of the problems that confront Indian education. The proposal to help train untrained teachers is a welcome move. At the same time, it is disappointing that the government has done nothing to provide better tax relief to parents for the school fees they pay for their children’s education. Similarly, one had hoped that the budget would do something to help students with education loans who are unable to get a job immediately after they complete their course.

The government needs to liberalise the archaic rules governing education in India. This is essential to attract private investment into education and enable the setting up of a very large number of schools and colleges — particularly in under-served parts of the country.

Prateek Bhargava, CEO, Mindler

‘PM research fellows’ need not be restricted to only elite public-funded institutions

While technology is recognised to be the biggest driver in the education sector, technology alone will not enable, since it functions in our social system, and there are serious social challenges that the country still needs to address. A strong governmental push in the form of an innovation policy will help. The ‘PM research fellows’ need not be restricted to only elite public-funded institutions — one needs to create an entire ecosystem of excellence in the country, and not just a few islands of merit.

Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University

No clarity on policy enabling universities provide online degrees

I am happy that there is a recognition of the importance of medical education with the increase in the number of medical seats. This budget also recognises the significance of improving quality of education. However, I was hoping to see some clarity in policy enabling universities to provide online degrees which is another important step towards enhancing India’s gross enrolment ratio.

Ravi Panchanadan, President & COO, Manipal Global Education Services

More investment means more jobs

The budget speech indicates government to focus on the rural sector to create more jobs by 2020. This will require more fund allocation towards the education sector and human resource development sector. The government should also continue creating the environment that ensures ‘ease of doing business’. This will lead to more investments by the private sector and create further jobs for the students completing their formal education.

Prof Ashutosh Dash, Associate Professor, Finance, MDI Gurugram

