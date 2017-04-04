EDII to assist Malaysian govt in skilling workforce

CM Vignaesvaran Jeyandran(left), CEO, Human Resource Development Fund signing MoU with Sunil Shukla(right), Director, EDII in presence Indian PM Narendra Modi(top right) and Mohammad Najib Razak(top left), Malaysian PM. CM Vignaesvaran Jeyandran(left), CEO, Human Resource Development Fund signing MoU with Sunil Shukla(right), Director, EDII in presence Indian PM Narendra Modi(top right) and Mohammad Najib Razak(top left), Malaysian PM.

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, India and Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad (PSMB), an arm of Human Resource Development Fund under HRD ministry, Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Understanding this week in the presence of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Malaysian PM Najib Razak for skilling Malaysian workforce and also in imparting lessons in entrepreneurship.

EDII would be lending a hand in this initiative by the Malaysian Government to equip, develop and assist unemployed graduates and school dropouts with high end skills and competencies that are required by the industries and which will enhance their future employability. It is open to all Malaysian graduates who have successfully acquired their diplomas, degrees or equivalent education and school dropouts are also targeted.

“PSMB and EDII will work together in the areas of skill development, reskilling, entrepreneurship development, capacity building, raining and methodology, content development, consulting and research. The first activity after signing the MoU would be to train close to 100 youths in entrepreneurship through classroom training, simulation exercises and field exposure and we hope to skill upto 500 people in 2017-18 at EDII campus in Gandhinagar including faculty and master trainers from Malaysia,” said Raman Gujral, Regional Head of EDII office located in Bengaluru.

This is in line with PSMB’s mandate to implement initiatives to support 35 per cent skilled Malaysian workforce by the year 2020 while creating job opportunities to the locals. Through the collaboration, EDII will share its expertise with PSMB in the field of education, training, research and institution building to enhance PSMB’s trainers in delivering comprehensive and high quality training under PSMB’s programmes for up-skilling and reskilling Malaysian women, low household income community and youth.

C M Vignaesvaran Jeyandran, Chief Executive, Human Resource Development Fund, said “PSMB and EDII share the same objective of enriching the knowledge of the national human capital, and to elevate the business capabilities of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to increase national economic growth. EDII will work closely with PSMB’s initiative of Skill development as a facilitator for boosting the economic power of Malaysia.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now