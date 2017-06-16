TS EAMCET 2017 counselling: Option entry begins

TS EAMCET 2017: After the web counselling process, seats will be allotted on merit-basis on June 28 TS EAMCET 2017: After the web counselling process, seats will be allotted on merit-basis on June 28

TS EAMCET’s web counselling process will begin from today, that is, June 16. Those aspiring for a seat in engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups will have to lock their choice of colleges and course by June 22.

Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The counselling had begun on June 12.

TS EAMCET 2017 seat allotment will be done as per the choices of the candidates. The seat availability depends on merit, category, etc. The candidates holding rank between 1 to 36,000 have to exercise their choice of preferred college and course by June 17.

TS EAMCET 2017 important dates

Ranks between 36,001 to 56,000: Choice entry by June 18 and 19.

Ranks between 56,001 to 80,000: Choices entry by June 20 and 21

Ranks beyond 80,001: Choices entry by June 21 and 22.

The candidates can alter their choices on June 22 and 23 and it can be done only at the helpline centres. The last saved choices will be considered final. The Commission will publish the seat allotment result on June 28 and to secure admission, the candidates need to report to the allotted colleges by July 3. Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2017. Click here

The TS EAMCET 2017 counselling includes document verification, option entry, logout, final allotment of seats, fee payment, self-reporting, participating in the subsequent phases of counselling (if any) and seat withdrawal.

It is advisable to select as many web options as possible in descending order. After the web counselling process, seats will be allotted on merit-basis on June 28.

To accept the allotment, students will then have to pay their fees through any branch of the State Bank of India by downloading the challan.

