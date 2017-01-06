EAMCET-II paper leak case accused dead

The court remanded Singh to judicial custody and he was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) The court remanded Singh to judicial custody and he was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

An advocate from Bihar, who was arrested in connection with the leakage of TS EAMCET-II medical question papers died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, Telangana Police said on Friday. Kamlesh Kumar Singh, 55, an accused in TS EAMCET-II-2016 (Medical) entrance examination question paper leakage case was arrested December 20 last year in Bihar by Telangana CID and was brought to Hyderabad under Transit Warrant from the court, a release from DGP office said. The court remanded Singh to judicial custody and he was lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad.

“For further investigation Kamlesh Kumar Singh was brought under police custody by CID on December 31 for questioning. On January 1, Kamlesh Kumar Singh complained of chest pain and immediately he was sent to a private hospital for treatment. The doctors, who treated him then advised to shift him to the Osmania General Hospital.

Accordingly he was shifted to the Osmania General hospital and on January 3 at about 16.20 hours, the accused (Kamlesh) died while undergoing treatment at the hospital,” the release said. Doctors who treated him opined that it was a case of heart failure or myocardial infarction, it said.

The CID lodged a complaint at Afzalgung police in connection with the incident and a case under section 176 CrPC was registered. The Sub Divisional Executive Magistrate (RDO) conducted inquest over the body of the deceased in the presence of deceased’s son-in-law and nephew who were present with him althrough.

