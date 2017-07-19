Dyal Singh evening college principal assures that morning college documents not forgery

The College is also planning to introducing a course in yoga. The College is also planning to introducing a course in yoga.

Dyal Singh (Evening) College Principal Pawan K Sharma on Tuesday brushed aside allegations that the signature of the principal of the Dyal Singh (Morning) College were forged in a document giving approval to the conversion of the evening college. He said I S Bakshi, principal of the morning college, had supported the conversion “at each step”. Both colleges run out of the same campus.

Sharma also likened the bifurcation to a “bantwara” between brothers, and said the move would help both colleges in developing parallely. He was speaking at the college auditorium in an event to celebrate the final approval given by Delhi University’s Executive Council to the conversion.

“I want to underline that faculty members of DSC (Morning) have supported us in this decision, and this is especially true of the principal (I S Bakshi) who has supported us at every step. He did not refuse (the conversion) at all,” said Sharma.

The Staff Council of the morning college had earlier alleged that the agreement, signed by the two principals on January 24, and sent to the academic council (AC) on June 20, was fraudulent. “The principal of the day college has categorically denied of having signed any such document. This is a serious… attempt to fraudulently mislead the AC,” read the staff council resolution of June 30 .

“Their should be criticism(of the conversion) but it should be constructive. If we work together, including our morning colleagues, future challenges can be navigated easily. Hum parivar me bhi saath rehte hain, aur parivar alag bhi ho jaate hain par deewaren har jagah nahi kheenchi jaati. Agar do bhai hain, dono ka infrastructure alag alag develop bhi ho jaata hai. All we need is positive thinking,” he said.

BJP leader and senior advocate Amitabh Sinha – who’s the chairman of the governing body of both colleges, said, “We should completely forget the entire episode (of disagreements and clash between the morning and evening counterparts). That was a natural process; it happens everywhere when something new happens.”

“We don’t need to see this as bantwara between a family. This is only a reorganisation of the campus. But we should have healthy competition, like it happens between brothers. The real change will only happen when both colleges find their place in the top 10 list (of the National Institute Ranking Framework),” he said.

DSC (Evening) has suggested that upon conversion, the college be named after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. However, faculty members also gave other suggestions including naming the college after Rabindranath Tagore and Dayanand Saraswat among others.

The College is also planning to introducing a course in yoga – the first preference for which would be given to students, but both teaching and non-teaching staff can also participate. “It’s not a degree or certificate course. It’s only to promote well-being,” said Sharma.

