Decision to rename Dyal Singh Evening College as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya put on hold: Govt

Dyal Singh (Evening) College was founded in 1958 Dyal Singh (Evening) College was founded in 1958

Clarifying its stance on a row over renaming Dyal Singh (Evening) College, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the decision to change the name of the institution was not made by the government and that it has been put on hold.

“Is not a government’s decision and the government does not like it. That’s why we have asked that the decision be withheld forthwith and an immediate meeting be convened … we don’t like it and such a thing will not happen,” the minister said, adding that the Delhi University, with which the college is affiliated, has also been informed.

“Creating unnecessary controversies by playing with emotions is wrong,” Javadekar added.

His response came after SAD member Naresh Gujral raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha. He said the managing committee of the Dyal Singh College “unfortunately” decided to rename the evening college as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

Although he stated that words Vande Mataram evoked patriotic fervour in every Indian and that the government should set up Vande Mataram universities all over the country, Gujral added that renaming a minority institution was a “direct assault on the feelings of Sikhs.” READ | A new name for Dyal Singh (Evening) College: Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya

“But to change the name of a minority institution is a direct assault on the feelings of Sikhs…I feel this is something to be condemned,” the SAD leader, demanding that the managing committee should be replaced immediately.

Gujral also pointed out that philanthropist Dyal Singh Majithia had given his entire savings and life to the cause of education and set up several colleges and schools. There is a Dyal Singh College in Lahore also, he said.

ALSO READ | Dyal Singh Evening College: Name change bid to create communal disharmony, says Sukhbir

Recently, the college’s Governing Body decided that Dyal Singh (Evening) College would be called Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya once it is converted to a morning college. Since Dyal Singh (Morning) College already exists, it was decided that Dyal Singh (Evening) College — set up in 1958 and the first evening college in Delhi University — would be renamed.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd