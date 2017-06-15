Dyal Singh evening college could soon function in mornings

Dyal Singh College Dyal Singh College

The Dyal Singh College (DSC) (Evening) may soon be converted into a morning college. The move requires approval from Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC), which is meeting on June 20. If approved, DSC (Evening) will have a shared campus with Dyal Singh College (Morning). DSC (Evening) had first floated the idea in August 2015, following which, on February 2, 2016, the governing body of the college took a final decision in this regard, subject to the approval of the Delhi University (DU).

DU then set up a five-member Inspection Committee, which, in its meeting on February 14, 2017, “unanimously recommended” that “Dyal Singh (Evening) College be converted into a full-fledged day college at the earliest, preferably from the coming academic session, starting from July 2017”.

DSC (Evening) has suggested that upon conversion, the college be named after Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

While the Inspection Committee said “both the principals have agreed to share the facilities and resources”, the staff council of DSC (Morning) has resolved that two morning colleges cannot exist on the same campus.

An amended resolution, passed by DSC (Morning) staff council, stated: “The House has no objection to conversion of Dyal Singh (Evening) College into a morning college, but it should not be in the same campus land. The total plot area is not sufficient to meet the requirements of another morning college (sic).”

DSC (Evening), meanwhile, said it had no issue with sharing a campus, however, the college suggested that, if needed, DSC (Morning) should be shifted out as DSC (Evening) was established on the campus first.

DSC (Evening) Principal Pawan Kumar Sharma said there were multiple reasons behind the decision to convert the college. “The college had been started to cater to working professionals. However, as of now, we don’t have a single employed student… It is also a deterrent for women students since classes end around 8 pm,” said Sharma.

DSC (Morning) Principal I S Bakshi refused to comment on the matter. However, sources said he had voiced his apprehensions through a four-page letter to the Inspection Committee.

A faculty member from DSC (Morning) said the space crunch was acute after land was taken for Metro construction and the Commonwealth Games. But the Inspection Committee has said “all the required infrastructural facilities” for conversion existed, and that doing so was the “need of the hour”.

