Dyal Singh college students clash over bifurcation of the campus

Students of Dyal Singh (Morning) College and Dyal Singh (Evening) College on Wednesday clashed over bifurcation of the campus as a result of the evening college’s conversion. Teachers of DSC (Morning) also raised their objections to bifurcation in a Governing Body meeting held at the college on Wednesday.

While teacher representatives who were present in the meeting said the Chairman promised that evening college classes wouldn’t be held in the morning in the current session, DSC (Evening) principal said classes would begin as soon as minutes of the Executive Council (EC) meeting – where the final approval for conversion was given – reach the college, which could be as early as next week.

Some students and teachers alleged that they were even roughed up by those in favour of conversion.

“The Chairman has assured us that all rules will be followed and that they were waiting for a go ahead from the university. He told us that DSC (Evening) wouldn’t hold its classes in the morning in this session. If they try to start classes right now, there will be absolute chaos and students will be the ultimate losers,” said Sachin Nirmala Narayana, one of the teacher representatives who attended the meeting.

He said DSC did not have enough resources for bifurcation and that doing so would create a “law and order situation”.

Naveen Gaur, another teacher representative said he was roughed up by students, and that teachers had to struggle to enter the meeting venue. “He told us it was a misconception that the evening college would start classes in the morning. We were told that all issues relating to infrastructure would be put before the five member committee set up by the university which has been set up to oversee bifurcation,” he said.

Gaur also said that while college teachers and students had no problem with conversion, the bifurcation of campus would create huge infrastructural problems.

Swali Prakash, a student of English (hons) who was among those protesting the bifurcation, said, “Under CBCS we have so many classes but they can’t be held because we don’t have enough classrooms. We’re running out of porta cabins. The strength of DSC (morning) itself is 6,000 students. If 3,000 students of DSC (evening) also start studying with us, how will we have the space?”

However, Pawan K Sharma, principal of DSC (evening) said, “Our morning colleagues sad they welcome conversion and only wanted that the infrastructural development should be fast. We will still go ahead with bifurcation, and morning classes will also start soon. We’re just waiting for the EC meeting minutes to reach us which could be on Monday, and we’ll immediately begin classes in the morning,” he said.

