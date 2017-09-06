DUSU polls: ABVP keeps focus on student insurance, AISA on race issues

While the ABVP is focusing on admission reforms, AISA is keener on DUSU election reforms. While the ABVP is focusing on admission reforms, AISA is keener on DUSU election reforms.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) Tuesday released their manifestoes for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, to be held on September 12. While issues such as more hostels, Metro concession passes and better infrastructure are found in the manifesto every year, this time both organisations have raised some new issues.

While the ABVP has said it would raise the demand for an insurance of Rs 5 lakh for every student at a premium rate of Re 1 per day, the AISA has decided to focus on forming a committee against racial discrimination in every college, if elected.

While the ABVP is focusing on admission reforms, AISA is keener on DUSU election reforms. “We would do our best to make admission more student-friendly and make sure that priorities of students are taken care of, especially in matters of colleges and courses… We would also demand for concessions in admission to students from rural backgrounds,” reads the ABVP manifesto.

The AISA, on the other hand, focused on “constitution of an active grievance committee for students from marginalised sections to look in to the matter of admission, scholarship, course material and remedial classes” and “reforming the DUSU election system by creating effective forums of debate like General Body Meetings and Presidential Debates”.

ABVP is also batting for the “provision of a police booth near every hostel/college and making sure that there are female police staff at every booth”, whereas AISA will concentrate on gender sensitisation classes and making committees on sexual harassment more active. ABVP will also focus on “effective implementation” of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), arguing that the “the university authorities did not highlight the positives of the CBCS”.

