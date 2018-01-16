DUSU establishes gender sensitisation cell to tackle discrimination

The Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) has established a Gender Sensitisation Cell in the varsity to address gender discrimination. The Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) has established a Gender Sensitisation Cell in the varsity to address gender discrimination.

DUSU: With the objective of addressing the long standing issues of gender discrimination, the Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) today established a Gender Sensitisation Cell in the varsity. DUSU president Rocky Tuseed issued a statement stating, “The cell aims to represent students who undergo discrimination and harassment, and provide legal aid and advice to them”.

“It will also hold awareness sessions in order to create safe and healthy environment in the university for all genders, particularly women and transgenders. The university is for everyone and female students are as safe as everyone

else,” he said.

The cell will have the DUSU president as its chairman, a convener and two co-conveners. Convener Narayani Anand said, “Women and transgender students make up an indispensable part of the Delhi University and we’re going to make sure that sexual harassment and gender discrimination are taken very seriously.”

