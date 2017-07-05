DUSU ‘authorises’ PG, university says it can’t

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

Calling it an effort to help outstation students and parents looking for paying guest accommodation in and around Delhi University, an officer bearer of the Delhi University Students’ Union has taken up the cudgels and decided to “authorise” PGs to “promote” itself in North Campus. Priyanka Chhawri, vice-president of DUSU and a member of the ABVP, has — in a letterhead with the DU logo — ‘authorised’ one PG so far. The letter reads: “DUSU hereby authorises Nanu Girls PG to promote their respective PG accommodation within north campus. They are allowed to distribute pamphlets.”

This is the first time such a thing has been done by a students’ body. University official, however, said they were in the dark about this. “No one can do such a thing. How can a university recommend a private accommodation? We will look into the matter,” said a senior official in the proctor’s office.

But Chhawri said, “The admission process takes a long time. To get a hostel is a long process too. Since I was getting a lot of queries about good accommodation, this is my way of helping. After seeing the cost package and affordability factors, I allowed this PG to distribute their pamphlets,” said Chhawri.

“If other PGs approach me, I will look into it,” she added. Some other DUSU office bearers said they were unaware of such a move.

Chhawri also denied allegations by opposing student bodies that she had “a stake” in the PG she had “authorised”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App