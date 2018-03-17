Duo switched photos to cheat in SSC examination, arrested

Two candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) SSC exam in Dwarka’s Sector 8 have been arrested for switching their photographs on the commission copy form and impersonating each other during the exam, police said. According to police, one of the accused was as a dummy candidate, roped in to divert suspicion from the other accused. “The two were arrested under IPC sections 419, 420 and 120-(B) and sent to judicial custody,” DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said.

According to police, the candidates shared the same first name — Somvir. They used this to bypass the invigilators for 30 minutes, before they were caught. Both hail from Haryana’s Sonipat district, police said.

Police said the incident took place on March 12 during the exam held at the Ray Group of Institutions. “The exam started at 10 am. The two candidates had used their original commission copy to bypass the biometrics. However, one of them had torn his photo from his commission copy and pasted the other candidate’s photo,” a police officer said.

