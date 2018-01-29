DU wants new post to ease workload, Executive Council says several vacancies yet to be filled

Citing expansion of Delhi University and implementation of various reforms, the administration has proposed the creation of a new post — Director, North Campus — to share the workload of the pro-Vice-Chancellor. The proposal is part of the agenda of an Executive Council (EC) meeting, scheduled for Tuesday. Once approved by the EC — DU’s highest statutory body — it will be sent to the President, the Visitor of the university, through the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

However, with several administrative posts yet to see permanent appointments since V-C Yogesh Tyagi took over two years ago, some EC members have questioned the need for the new post. At present, the university has only an interim pro-V-C and proctor, while the post of finance officer is lying vacant.

Incidentally, the posts of Director, South Campus, as well as interim Pro-V-C are held by Professor J P Khurana. Stating that the new post is necessary to share the workload of the pro-V-C, the proposal states: “The massive expansion and reforms undertaken in the university has increased the burden of work at the level of Pro-V-C. As a result, the university feels that a post of Director, North Campus, should be created to facilitate smooth functioning of the system and carry out work in a time-bound manner. “ EC member Rajesh Jha said: “Why do we need this post? Is it another addition to layers of bureaucracy? There are many vacancies that are yet to be filled. The financial implications also need careful consideration.”

As per the proposal, “The director’s term will be coterminous with the office of Vice-Chancellor and the person will be paid Rs 37,400-67,000, academic grade pay (AGP) of Rs 10,000 as well as special allowance of Rs 4,000 per month…”. This post will be filled by a serving professor of the university, it said.

