DU to look into mass failure in computer practicals

Delhi University has formed a committee to look into complaints of hundreds of third-year students from different colleges failing their computer practicals.

With computer applications a compulsory subject for students in different programmes, failing the practicals means the students will have to drop a year. Most of the students who have failed the practicals were enrolled in BCom (Hons) and BCom Programme.

DU formed the committee after students, supported by different organisations, protested against the mass failure. On Monday, several protesting students had gathered at the Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) office. “The committee has been formed and the members will decide on what action needs to be taken,” a senior university official said.

The subject is studied during the fifth semester. There is 40 marks for practical, 45 for theory and 15 for internal assessment.

Of the 40 marks for practical, 10 are for the workbook, while 30 is given by an external examiner. Students are required to get 16 out of 40 in the practical to pass the subject. However, many students alleged they were not informed about this in their fifth semester.

“The examination department did not tell us anything about it. Now we will lose a year,” said Afreen Naaz, a third-year student of BR Ambedkar College who “failed by just one mark”. She said with the theory and practicals marks, her score is above 40.

Amid protests, DU said the decision will be conveyed to students on July 14.

“I hope the decision is in our favour. Otherwise, we will lose a year. It is not even an Honours subject we have failed,” a student of Aurobindo College, who did not wish to be named, said.

Last year, the law faculty had witnessed mass failure. Before that, many students had failed in Sociology. DU had constituted a committee and waived the re-evaluation fee to look into the complaints.

