DU to begin registration for admissions to UG courses

Delhi University will begin the registration process for admissions to its entrance-based undergraduate programmes from today.

The entrance will be conducted online in 18 cities across the country, according to a release. Entrance will be for courses – BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA)), BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences, B Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation), Bachelor of Elementary Education, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication and BA (Hons) Music.

“For B A (Hons) Music, entrance examination will based on practical admission entrance test, which will be held in the Department of Music in the varsity,” the release said.

