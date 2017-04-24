DU tells colleges to accept applications to fill teaching posts

The long-overdue process of filling vacant teaching posts in Delhi University could start soon as officials have asked colleges to issue advertisements for applications. The application process, however, will only be online. A letter has been sent to all colleges to initiate appointments of assistant professors. A link to a website for a centralised application form has also been sent. Sent on April 5, the letter had asked colleges to start the application process by April 19. No forms will be accepted offline.

“The governing bodies of colleges have to send details of vacant positions and reservation rosters to DU for approval. Few colleges have already done it. After approval, it is the college’s responsibility to screen applications and fix interviews. DU only sends the name of experts when asked by the colleges’ governing body chairperson. This time, the form is so designed that a candidate needs to only change the college name and apply to all colleges where his/her subjects are taught. Earlier, the API score of a particular candidate used to differ from college to college, creating huge amount of grievances and complaints. Now a candidate has to fill the same form and it will automatically calculate the API score of candidates,” Devesh Sinha, dean of colleges, said.

There are close to 4,000 vacant positions in DU of a total of about 10,000. These have been filled by ad hoc teachers who are appointed for four months each time. The university has also asked the 28 colleges in DU that do not have principals to advertise for the position. The vacancies will be filled keeping in mind the new roster and UGC guidelines, which several teachers have said is discriminatory to reserved categories. DU, however, said it is following all rules fairly.On polling day, AAP keeps up ‘faulty’ EVM attack, slams election body

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now