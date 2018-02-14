DU student who alleged caste attack set to approach High Court

The student is planning to approach the Delhi High Court in the matter. (File) The student is planning to approach the Delhi High Court in the matter. (File)

A DU student, who was allegedly attacked by three students over his caste, plans to move the Delhi High Court against police for “not taking appropriate action against the accused”.

Asish Beniwal, a first-year student at Dyal Singh College, was allegedly attacked on February 7 by three students during the college festival. Beniwal had to get 14 stitches after the attack. His family alleged he had been facing caste-based slurs for the past few months.

His father Harish, who belongs to the Balmiki community, said, “Asish was in the canteen when the three boys, in a drunken state, started abusing him. When he and his friends objected, one of the accused took an ice pick and hit my son. They also hit his friends.”

Harish identified the three students, who have been named in an FIR under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He alleged: “Instead of adding sections of attempt to murder and caste-based attack, police let off the three offenders. So, I am moving court.”

When contacted, DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “During initial investigation, no such allegation was made by the complainant. We will look into the allegations if the student files a complaint, before adding new sections to the FIR.”

The father also raised concerns over the security of students in the college and claimed that two of the three alleged attackers were outsiders. “It happened within the college premises, but authorities did not do anything. On February 8, I met the principal and demanded that the attackers be rusticated,” he claimed. Principal P K Sharma said they are confirming the identity of the students and that the matter is being probed by the disciplinary committee.

