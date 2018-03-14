DU set to tell UGC: Can’t generate funds on our own

The proposal on Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) was also deferred, amid opposition. The proposal on Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) was also deferred, amid opposition.

The Delhi University has decided to write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) stating that they “cannot generate funds for the implementation of the 7th pay commission” for teachers and non-teaching staff of the university.

Adopting the 7th pay commission, the executive council (EC) — the highest statutory body of the university — decided to the write to the UGC in a meeting on Monday.

A note from the UGC to the varsity had stated that the implementation of the 7th pay commission was dependent on the Office Memorandum (OM) dated January 13, 2017 — which states that 30% fund has to be generated by the university through internal resources.

“It is not possible for DU to generate funds of its own. Doing so will lead to increasing fees, and taking the funds from students. Hence, the EC resolved to write to the UGC,” said Rajesh Jha, EC member.

The proposal on Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) was also deferred, amid opposition. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has asked the university to draw up proposals for taking loans from the agency with due approval from the university finance committee and executive council. “This is a big policy shift from grants to loans, so we could not accept it without proper discussion and debate,” said Jha.

At the meet, Jha and other EC members also demanded absorption of ad-hoc teachers and permanent appointment for them.

