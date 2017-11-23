DU screening body not statutory, delaying recruitment: Teachers

Delhi University has been asked to expedite the process of teachers’ appointment (File Photo) Delhi University has been asked to expedite the process of teachers’ appointment (File Photo)

Even as President Ram Nath Kovind and Minister for Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar asked the Delhi University to expedite the process of teachers’ appointment, the varsity’s centralised committee that is screening applications is delaying the process and creating confusion, teachers have said.

For the first time this year, a core committee was constituted at the university level for screening applications for appointing assistant professors in colleges, even though there is no provision for forming such a body as per the university statute.

“They have constituted the committee but it was never discussed or passed in any statutory body meeting. We do not know who are the committee members and what exactly they are screening,” said Rajesh Jha, an executive council member. While about 4,500 posts of assistant professors are vacant in DU colleges, the university has advertised for 1,700 posts so far.

Earlier, the university had uploaded names of shortlisted candidates, but the list has been withdrawn. On Tuesday, the university sent a circular to colleges stating that the process of screening applications for the posts of assistant professors for nine subjects has been completed and asked them to constitute another screening committee at the college level.

“The core centralised committee has not even put the marks of candidates. With the names withdrawn from the website and candidates not being able to log in, there is a lot of confusion,” said Jha.

DU has stated that the pre-screening is being done to save time and avoid discrepancy. “There are over 4 lakh applications, where each candidate has applied in 60 colleges. The core committee is reducing the work and these names will be sent to the governing body of each college,” said Devesh Sinha, Dean of Colleges.

However, a teacher at a North Campus college said, “If it is not mentioned in the university statute, why is there a need to have such a committee? There is no provision for the post of Dean Recruitment either.”

