DU to scrap provision for students unable to complete degrees on time

The Executive Council (EC) of the Delhi University (DU) has decided to scrap its “special chance” provision which let students who left studies midway to get back to giving their pending exams despite the number of years that have passed.

The Council, however, agreed that if there is an important reason for the break then the students can take a “span-time” before completing their exams. The EC said that students must complete their degrees on time— six years in case of undergraduate courses and four years in case of postgraduate courses.

“Students are here to study. Why can’t they complete their degrees on time?” said a member of the Council.

The EC said that the “special chance” provision was putting undue pressure on the examination office as maintaining records over a long period of time is difficult.

The provision had been scrapped in 2012 after a decade of debating, which this resulted in a group of 32 students approaching the Delhi High Court in protest. The court asked the council, which is the university’s highest decision making body, to consider the students’ request and the provision was brought back the same year.

