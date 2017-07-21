DU NCWEB 5th cut off list 2017 released; cut off at 74 for BA programme, BCom

DU NCWEB 5th cut off list 2017: Lakshmi Bai College has the highest cut off this list for BA Programme at 74 while the highest cut off for BCom was by Jesus and Mary college at 74. DU NCWEB 5th cut off list 2017: Lakshmi Bai College has the highest cut off this list for BA Programme at 74 while the highest cut off for BCom was by Jesus and Mary college at 74.

The University of Delhi has released the fifth cut off list for the Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for admission to courses from the academic term of 2017-18. Candidates who have applied for admission through NCWEB, can check the cut off marks from the official website.

Lakshmi Bai College has the highest cut off this list for BA Programme at 74 while the highest cut off for BCom was by Jesus and Mary college at 74. JDM and Miranda House had the next highest cut offs for BA programme at 72. Bharti college, Kalindi college, Miranda House and Vivekananda college also had cut offs as high as 72 for BCom.

“The fifth cut off list for admission to BA programme and BCom courses will be displayed on the notice board of NCWEB and all its teaching centres on Saturday, July 22, 2017,” the university said in a press release. The detailed cut off list will also be made available on the univeristy’s official website.

The admission process for the same will take place from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm at the respective teaching centres on July 22, 24 and 25.

