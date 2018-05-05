DU journals among list of 4,000 no longer recognised by UGC

According to the UGC, these journals have been removed “because of poor quality/incorrect / insufficient information/ false claims.”(Files/Representational) According to the UGC, these journals have been removed “because of poor quality/incorrect / insufficient information/ false claims.”(Files/Representational)

Journals of Delhi University’s Department of Commerce and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) are among 4,000 journals which the University Grants Commission (UGC) has removed from its approved list.

According to the UGC, these journals have been removed “because of poor quality/incorrect / insufficient information/ false claims.” “The UGC has received complaints about inclusion of poor-quality or questionable journals from faculty, researchers, other members of academic community as well as from press and media representatives. Considering these complaints, the Standing Committee on notification of journals re-evaluated every journal title recommended by universities as well as those indexed by Indian Citation Index on filtering criteria defined by the Standing Committee,” UGC said while notifying these journals.

Teachers and students have spoken out against the move and said no such restriction can be imposed on higher education. “The advertisement for recruitment came in December last year. The screening was held and I have articles published in some of them. So, during the interview I do not know if my points will be calculated,” said an ad hoc geography teacher at a DU college.

The other journals in the list include Indian Journal of Geography and Environment, Department of Geography, Vidyasagar University, Midnapore, Thematics Journal of Geography.

“The journals were removed arbitrarily. The government wants to destroy research. Nowhere in the world does such a practice exist,” said Aaditya Narayan Mishra, DU teacher and former president, DUTA.

The All India Students’ Association opposed the move and said in a statement, “The most important criterion for rejection is whether the journal has a website which provides full postal or email addresses of Chief Editor and Editors. Several journals were rejected on this flimsy ground… Why would the research scholars and faculty members pay the price for UGC’s whims and fancies?”

UGC chairman D P Singh could not be reached for comment.

