DU identifies another fake board, colleges told to verify admissions

After the centralised registration process, the onus on verifying marksheets and degrees rests with the affiliated colleges, which grants admission to students. (Express Archive/Representational) After the centralised registration process, the onus on verifying marksheets and degrees rests with the affiliated colleges, which grants admission to students. (Express Archive/Representational)

Delhi University has red-flagged admissions under a second fake board and is likely to order affiliated colleges to investigate the admission of several students under this board in the 2017-18 academic year. After the Board of Higher Secondary Education (BHSE) was reported to Delhi police in December last year, DU earlier week identified that admissions of several students holding marksheets under the Delhi Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education (DBSSSE) were fake too.

The university had scanned through admission data following complaints that students had secured admissions holding DBSSSE marksheets. Delhi does not have its own education board and the university officials state that BHSE and DBSSSE were not recognised boards.

Last December, Delhi police had busted a BHSE board racket and found they had duped 20,000 students and had more than 300 schools affiliated to it. According to DU officials, admissions using DBSSSE were found in at least seven colleges. The university is expected to send letters to principals of these colleges to investigate these admissions. If true, the admission of such students are likely to be cancelled.

“There was grievance that was received and the university is looking for more cases. Once it is found action will be taken. This is not any scam but of students getting admission with the marksheets of boards which do not have recognition,” said MK Pandit, chairman of the undergraduate admission committee. After the centralised registration process, the onus on verifying marksheets and degrees rests with the affiliated colleges, which grants admission to students.

The DBSSSE has a website, which claims it is “an autonomous body according to NEP 1986, Govt. Of India. Also states that it has applied for certificate under CRP act 1957(MHRD) Department of higher education, Govt.of India”. The website also claims of having regional offices in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, but no permanent address is mentioned.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App