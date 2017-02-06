DU forms committee over colleges seeking more autonomy

With the Central government announcing provisions for more autonomy for educational institutions across the country, Delhi University has formed a committee for its colleges which are seeking autonomy or university status. Prestigious colleges like SRCC, St Stephens’, Ramjas, Hansraj and the ones run by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee had approached the university and HRD officials seeking greater autonomy and decision-making powers.

“Following announcement of provisions for granting more autonomy to colleges in the annual budget, we have formed a committee to study such proposals being sent by colleges and streamline the process,” a senior DU official told PTI.

Unless the colleges get university status with degree awarding powers, just granting them more autonomy will not necessarily mean that they will not be part of the university.

At present, we are inviting proposals from colleges in this regard which the committee will study and only “quality institutions” will be considered for granting of autonomous tag, the official added.

Besides imparting quality education, maintaining the student-faculty ratio and required infrastructure, the colleges are also required to gain A grade in NAAC accreditation for three consecutive times, in order to be eligible for the autonomous status.