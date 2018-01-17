DU ends governing body deadlock, sends Delhi govt 100 names

DU also requested release of funds to these colleges, which was put on hold by the government last year and led to delay in teacher salaries (File) DU also requested release of funds to these colleges, which was put on hold by the government last year and led to delay in teacher salaries (File)

After months of sparring over the selection process of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges, the Delhi University has sent a list of 100 names for the government to choose from. In December last year, the government had hit out at the university for removing names of 101 people selected by it to be on the governing bodies.

DU also requested release of funds to these colleges, which was put on hold by the government last year and led to delay in teacher salaries. Dean of Colleges Devesh Sinha said, “DU has sent 100 additional names to the Delhi government for formation of governing bodies of colleges, which are partly or totally funded by it. The list has been received. The government has been requested to release funds of these colleges immediately.”

The Delhi government said it has received the list. “We will be releasing one month’s salary as an interim measure. We have also received a letter from DUTA requesting the same,” Atishi Marlena, advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, said.

While 12 colleges are fully-funded by the government, 16 get five per cent funds from the government and the rest from the University Grants Commission. A governing body takes key college decisions such as appointment of faculty and budget allocation. It has 15 members, including the principal, two university teachers and two teachers of the college.

Five members are nominated by the government, while the remaining five are DU representatives whose names are approved by the government. It is the last category that had become a flashpoint.

In May last year, the DU administration had sent the government a list of 386 names. Of these, 140 (five for each of the 28 colleges) were to be chosen for the governing bodies. The government sent back the list. But instead of approving the names, DU’s executive council (EC) rejected 101, and decided to send the government a fresh list of 157 names, so it could again choose 140.

As per norm, the university is required to draw a panel of names of people from which the government makes a selection. The government had stated that it within their power to make the final selection of names and the university was infringing on its rights.

