DU admissions: Top Delhi University colleges according to NIRF 2017 ranking

The University of Delhi started its application process this week and opened its undergraduate admission portal for students on Monday. With more than 60 affiliated colleges, multiple campuses and a large variety of courses to choose from, picking a college can be a confusing task for many students.

To make this process easier, here are 11 colleges of the University of Delhi which appear among the top 100 colleges in the country according to National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2017 rankings by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

1. Miranda House:

Miranda House is a part of the North Campus of the University of Delhi and was ranked the first among all colleges in India in the NIRF 2017 ranking. It also has an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and has a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.61.

According the the HRD Ministry, it has 233 faculti members, among whom 142 have PhD qualifications and 195 of them are women. The median annual salary for placed graduates is about Rs 3 to 4 lakhs as calculated for the academic year of 2015-16.

2. Shri Ram College of Commerce:

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is another North campus college which held the third position in the NIRF 2017 ranking. It was set up in the 1920s and offers courses in BCom Honours, BA Honours Economics, PG Diploma in GBO, MCom and MA in Economics. The first cut off for the previous years was as high as 97 per cent.

It has 136 faculty members, 76 of whom are women and 43 have PhD qualifications. It admits about 755 undergraduate students every year and the average annual salary of those who have been placed is between Rs 6 and 8 lakhs.

3. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College:

This college is a part of the university’s South campus networks. Ranked fifth among all colleges in India in the NIRF 2017 ranking by the HRD ministry, it was founded in 1959 and has an NAAC A grade. It offers three-year discipline courses in BA, BCom, BSC, MA and MCom. It also has a relaxation of 1 per cent in cut-offs for female candidates.

According to NIRF, the college has 193 faculty members, 93 of whom are women and 100 of whom have PhDs. It admits about 1179 students in the first year annually and the median stipend for students who are placed is Rs 3,12,000.

4. Lady Shri Ram College for Women:

Commonly known as LSR, this college belongs to the North Campus of the University of Delhi. Last year, the first cut off for LSR was between 96 to 98.5 for most courses except BA (Hons) Sanskrit which had a off at 65, BA(Hons) Philosophy at 94 and BA(Hons) Hindi at 84.

The college holds the seventh rank in the NIRF 2017 ranking. It has 103 faculty members with 91 women staff and 61 PhD qualified members. The college admits about 846 students for four-year courses and 33 students for three-year courses. The median placement salary is between Rs 3 and 6 lakhs.

5. Dyal Singh College:

This college is a part of the South Campus of the University of Delhi and is ranked eighth among all colleges in India, according to NIRF. The college offers BA, BCom and BSc courses.

The college has 269 faculty members, 143 of whom are women and 194 have PhDs. The college admits about 1,474 undergraduate first year students a year and the median salary of the students placed for 2015-16 is about Rs 2.5 lakhs per annum.

6. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, which is located near Dwarka, has been ranked the best among all of Delhi University’s off-campus colleges and overall ninth rank. It has an NAAC B grade with a CGPA of 2.63. The college was established in 1990 and offers nine under-graduate Honours programes in Computer Science, Electronics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, English, Commerce and Bachelor of Management Studies.

The college has 163 faculty members, 89 of whom are women and 108 have PhDs. According to NIRF, this college admits about 665 undergraduate students annually and the median salary for placed students has been held at Rs 2.17 lakhs per annum.

7. Keshav Mahavidyalya:

Another off campus college located in Pitampura, Keshav Mahavidyalaya was at rank 15 in the NIRF 2017 ranking of colleges. It offers BMS, BCom (hons), BSc, BA Psychology, certificate and radio broadcasting courses. The fees range from Rs 9,831 to Rs 24,651 depending on the course and the societies joined.

This college has 150 faculty members, 91 of whom are women and 64 who have PhDs. It admitted 367 students for the first year in undergraduate courses in 2015-16, according to NIRF. The average stipend for placed students is Rs 4.58 lakhs.

8. Acharya Narendra Dev College:

This college holds rank 20 among the top 100 colleges in India, according to NIRF 2017. It also has an A grade by the NAAC with a CGPA of 3.31. In 2015-16, the college admitted 596 students when there were 563 seats allotted.

Acharya Narendra Dev College has 73 faculty members, 50 of whom are women and 59 have PhDs. The median salary of students placed in 2015-16 was about Rs 2.2 lakhs.

9. Ramanujan College:

Ramanujan College, located in Kalkaji, held rank 33 among the top 100 colleges ranked by the NIRF. Last year, the first cut off for the general category stood at 88 for BA programme and went up to 97 for BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

It has 135 faculty members, 62 of whom are women and 59 among them have PhDs. The college admitted 752 students in 2015-16 for UG courses and the median salary through placement was about Rs 2,42,500.

10. Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening Classes):

Located in Sheikh Sarai Phase II, this college holds rank 34 among the top 100 colleges according to NIRF 2017 ranking. It offers courses in BCom (hons), BA (hons) Geography, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom Programme and BA Programme.

There are 91 faculty members, 33 of whom are women and 47 have PhD qualifications. The college admits about 885 undergraduate students annually and the average stipend after placement has been calculated to be at Rs 2.4 lakhs.

11. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College:

This college is located in Karol Bagh and has an NIRF ranking of 46. It offers courses in BCom (Hons), BCom Prog, BA (Hons) – English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Punjabi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Hindi , Journalism & Mass Communication, BA(Hons) Business Economics and BA (Prog).

It has 94 faculty members, 54 of whom are women and 57 have PhDs. The college admitted 601 students for first year UG courses in 2015-16. The average salary of placed students that year was Rs 3 lakhs.

