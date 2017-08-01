DU admissions: NCWEB seventh cut off released

Students filling the form at the Delhi University. (Express archive) Students filling the form at the Delhi University. (Express archive)

The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on July 31 released seventh cut off list at du.ac.in. In a press release, the varsity has said, “Admissions will be done on 1 and 2nd August between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres.” Among the colleges, the highest cut-off has been demanded by the Lakshmi Bai College for its BA programme (70 per cent) and at Satyawati College for B Com.

Even in the NCWEB had released its sixth cut-off list on July 26 in which Lakshmi Bai College had announced the highest cut-off of 73 per cent for B A programme.

In the fifth cut-off too, Lakshmi Bai College and Jesus and Mary college had asked for 74 per cent for BA Programme and BCom respectively. The next highest cut off was at JDM and Miranda House at 72 per cent for BA programme.

In the merit-based admissions, the varsity has already released the seventh cut-off for the reserved category students. Most of the colleges have closed admissions for general and SC category students for BA programme, whereas admissions for OBC and ST are still open in many colleges.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

