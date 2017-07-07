DU admissions: In third list, cut-offs above 90 per cent in popular colleges

Admissions on the basis of the third list can be taken July 7-10. The university will release its fourth cut-off list on July 13. (Express File Photo) Admissions on the basis of the third list can be taken July 7-10. The university will release its fourth cut-off list on July 13. (Express File Photo)

As Delhi University released its third cut-off on Thursday, the most sought after courses in colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College are closed. Others, however, still have seats up for grabs.

The cut-off still remains above 90% in popular colleges, with a drop ranging from 0.25-1.5 percentage points from the second list.

At SRCC, admissions for both BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) are closed for general candidates. However, admissions to BCom (Hons) are still open for SC/ST and people with disabilities while Economics (Hons) is open for OBC and ST candidates.

Similarly, at Hindu College, 11 courses of 18 are closed for admission. However, due to withdrawal of admission by students, the third list still has some seats for Statistics (Hons), with a cut-off at 96.5%.

Economics (Hons) and Mathematics (Hons) are open but at the same cut-off as the second list — 97.25% and 96.75% respectively. The highest dip is for Sociology (Hons) at 1 percentage point.

LSR has also closed admissions to most of its courses. For those that are still open, the dip is a bare minimum and the cut-off still remains above 97%. Admission for Economics (Hons) has been re-opened at 97.5%.

While Gargi College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women have also closed admissions for majority of courses, admissions to most courses are still open in colleges such as Kirori Mal College, Hansraj, Ramjas, Indraprastha College for Women and Miranda House.

With seats still vacant, SGTB Khalsa College has decreased cut-offs by 1-3% for various subjects. Language courses have also seen a drastic drop. For Punjabi (Hons), the percentage has dropped by 23.75 percentage points and for Hindi (Hons), there is a drop of 10.75 percentage points.

It is the south and off campus colleges which still have seats to be filled even for popular courses. The dip in the cut-off in these colleges ranges between 1% and 3%.

For instance, at Sri Venkateswara College, popular courses such as BCom (Hons) and English (Hons) still have seats. Admission to Sanskrit (Hons), which generally has the lowest cut-off, and Chemistry (Hons), however, are closed.

The exceptions in this category include Mata Sundri College, Kalindi College, PGDAV, Satyawati Evening College, Shaheed Bhagat College which have closed admissions to many popular courses.

Admissions on the basis of the third list can be taken July 7-10. The university will release its fourth cut-off list on July 13.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App