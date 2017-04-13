DU admissions in April to beat last-minute rush; no change in admission policy this year

Another reason for admissions beginning early is that there is no major change in admission policy or procedure this year. Representational Image. Another reason for admissions beginning early is that there is no major change in admission policy or procedure this year. Representational Image.

Admission to Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate courses are likely to begin by the last week of April — a month ahead of its usual schedule. The decision, university officials said, was being taken to give students more time to apply in order to avoid last-minute rush.

Although DU’s Admission Committee has decided April 20 as the day to begin admissions, sources said the university was not prepared to start on the decided date and the process would most likely be pushed forward by a few days.

“We are not prepared to start on April 20, but admissions will definitely begin by the last week of April, and will carry on till June like they usually do. We want to give enough time to students to apply,” university sources told The Indian Express.

Another reason for admissions beginning early is that there is no major change in admission policy or procedure this year. “If at all, there will be very minor changes and, therefore, we didn’t need much time to begin the admission process. The policy and process will remain the same as last year,” sources said.

The university has also junked plans to start entrance tests for courses like Economics and Commerce, as they had earlier planned, and have decided to stick to cut-offs. Last year, admissions had started on June 1 and continued till June 19. A slew of changes was also introduced, including making the admission process, including payment of fee, completely online.

The university had also decided to release only five cut-off lists last year, but was forced to issue more when seats remained vacant. It was also the first time that minority colleges like St Stephen’s College, Jesus & Mary College, Mata Sundri College, SGND Khalsa College, SGTB Khalsa College and SGGS College of Commerce were made part of the central registration process. However, they were allowed to follow their own admission policy thereafter.

Sports trials as well as those for extracurricular activities were held centrally and locations for the same were divided game-wise. Additionally, one per cent relaxation for women students was made standard for all colleges, and Kashmiri migrant students were made eligible for the five per cent quota which was earlier restricted to students residing in either Delhi or Jammu.

