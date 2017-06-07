DU admissions: Getting Computer Science tougher for students from Commerce, Arts

As per DU guidelines, to study BSc (Hons) Computer Science, an applicant should have had Mathematics and Computer Science in their plus-two course. As per DU guidelines, to study BSc (Hons) Computer Science, an applicant should have had Mathematics and Computer Science in their plus-two course.

Students who have studied Computer Science in Class XI-XII but are not from the Science stream will be at a disadvantage if they want to pursue Computer Science (Hons) from Delhi University (DU).

The university has announced that besides English, if the students add any other Humanities or Commerce subject in their best-of-four calculation, they will face a two per cent deduction for each of the subjects.

As per DU guidelines, to study BSc (Hons) Computer Science, an applicant should have had Mathematics and Computer Science in their plus-two course. Though it is not necessary to add the subjects in the best-of-four calculation, scoring at least 60 per cent or more in Mathematics is mandatory. The university information bulletin states that selection for the course will be made on the basis of the best-of-four subjects that include one language, Mathematics and any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Informatics Practices.

“Students from other streams need to include one language, Mathematics, and two other academic subjects. But they will face a deduction of 2 per cent,” reads the bulletin.

A senior university official said this has been done as the colleges offering these courses had passed a resolution demanding the same in their Course Committee. The details of the resolution have been submitted to the Admission Committee.

“The changes in the guidelines were made after the computer science department said that students from the Science stream find it easy to cope with the subject,” said the official.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App